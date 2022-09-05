Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Jonathan Pryor is a trustee for Leeds 2023 and, as Leeds City Council’s deputy leader and executive member for economy, culture and education, is now leading the bid to bring Ukraine’s Eurovision to Yorkshire next year.

He writes:

It’s been said a lot recently that Eurovision next year is Ukraine’s party, and we are just offering to host it in our house. That has been at the core of our thinking when we put Leeds forward as a potential host for Eurovision next year.

Now around 20 applicants have been whittled down to seven, it’s our job to show why it’s right to come to Leeds.

Our city has grown so much over the past decade, Leeds is so often overlooked and underestimated, but with a population of over 800,000 and one of the fastest growing cities in Europe, it’s right that we open our doors to the world.

It almost seems like fate that Leeds could end up hosting the Eurovision after the disappointment of having to come out of the European Capital of Culture bid in 2016. But being typically Yorkshire, we declared ourselves a winner anyway and went on to announce and plan the Leeds 2023 year of culture that is being celebrated next year.

We now have the opportunity to include Eurovision as part of those celebrations, fitting seamlessly into the Leeds 2023 programme in June, and it would be really symbiotic with both gaining so much from the other’s involvement.

As 2022 Eurovision winners Ukraine, rightly, should have been hosting next year’s event.

Leeds and West Yorkshire is home to one of the largest Ukrainian communities in the UK and it’s vital they are given the opportunity to shape and choregraph the 2023 contest so we are not just standing in solidarity with Ukraine but also celebrating the very best of their culture.

Next year will also be the 75th anniversary of Ukrainian communities settling in West Yorkshire which is quite fitting and something else certainly worth celebrating.

Anyone asking the question why does Leeds deserve this honour you only have to look around and see what we have to offer. The First Direct Arena can hold almost 14,000 – 40 per cent larger than what is required.

This is alongside our thriving creative industry with leading media such as Channel 4 headquartered here, the BBC regional head office, as well as the recent expansion and investment from Sky in the city.

The benefits of what the contest would bring to Leeds and West Yorkshire, both economically and culturally, can’t be underestimated and would leave a lasting legacy for the region for generations to come.

As part of the bid process so far I’ve spoken to people who follow Eurovision fanatically with some already booking hotel rooms in shortlisted cities just to be safe!

Each country also brings its own press delegation as well as the contestants, families and entourages, not to mentions the tens of thousands who will be vying for tickets for the nine live shows, including the live final or visiting the Eurovision village.

Having watched and read so many YouTube channels and blogs, I think sometimes we in the UK don’t always see quite how huge Eurovision is.

As one of the main funders, the UK get an automatic place in the final, whereas many other countries have to go through various heats and semi finals even to get to that point.

After next year I’m sure many of us will become Eurovision converts and understand the joy and cultural significance this event can have on Leeds, West Yorkshire and the UK.