Leeds city centre: Rare photos showcase changing face of The Headrow

Published 11th Mar 2025, 10:26 BST

It's the historic gem which forms a spine across Leeds city centre.

These photos spanning the decades showcase the changing face of The Headrow which runs for half a mile between between Westgate and Eastgate. These rare images are published courtesy of photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. They also run heritage blog The Secret Library Leeds, which provides a behind the scenes look at the Central Library and highlights from its special collections, including rare books hidden away in the stacks. Enjoy this look at life on one of the city centre's most famous thoroughfares down the decades. READ MORE: The story of the 'Barrel Man' and Dortmund Square LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETTER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

A view of The Headrrow from Marlborough flats in September 1970.

A view of The Headrrow from Marlborough flats in September 1970. | YPN Photo: YPN

This view shows Electricity Showrooms on The Headrow next to the Tax Offices on the corner. There is an entrance to the Electricity Showrooms also on Albion Street. Pictured in August 1939.

This view shows Electricity Showrooms on The Headrow next to the Tax Offices on the corner. There is an entrance to the Electricity Showrooms also on Albion Street. Pictured in August 1939. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The Headrow, looking east from the junction with Briggate towards Eastgate. Prominent in the photo is The Odeon cinema, which is showing "The Song Of Bernadette". Pictured in November 1944.

The Headrow, looking east from the junction with Briggate towards Eastgate. Prominent in the photo is The Odeon cinema, which is showing "The Song Of Bernadette". Pictured in November 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Pedestrians crossing The Headrow near Lewis's department store. Pictured in October 1944.

Pedestrians crossing The Headrow near Lewis's department store. Pictured in October 1944. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

The south side of The Headrow showing Three Legs of Man Inn and The Vine public house. Pictured in December 1949.

The south side of The Headrow showing Three Legs of Man Inn and The Vine public house. Pictured in December 1949. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Schofields main building in 1967. This was completed in 1962. Now replaced by the Headrow Shopping Centre. There are cars and vans on the street. People are on the pavement and crossing the road.

Schofields main building in 1967. This was completed in 1962. Now replaced by the Headrow Shopping Centre. There are cars and vans on the street. People are on the pavement and crossing the road. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

