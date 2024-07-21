Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leeds is set to be transformed today as the city holds its biggest Pride event to date.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organisers are promising a day filled with entertainment, as plenty of new additions are expected at this year's event.

This year, the entertainment will begin at 10.30am on the Community Stage at Millennium Square, with a great line-up of performances and speakers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's going to be a big year for Leeds Pride | Leeds Pride

At 12pm, the huge parade will then commence from outside the Town Hall, marching through the heart of the city. The main stage will then keep the party going right through until 10pm, and will feature a fabulous range of UK talent.

An afterparty lasting long into the night will then be held around Call Lane for those wanting to dance deep into the early hours of the morning.