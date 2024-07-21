Leeds Pride 2024: Live as parade makes its way through city centre and thousands gather for LGBTQI+ event
Organisers are promising a day filled with entertainment, as plenty of new additions are expected at this year's event.
This year, the entertainment will begin at 10.30am on the Community Stage at Millennium Square, with a great line-up of performances and speakers.
At 12pm, the huge parade will then commence from outside the Town Hall, marching through the heart of the city. The main stage will then keep the party going right through until 10pm, and will feature a fabulous range of UK talent.
An afterparty lasting long into the night will then be held around Call Lane for those wanting to dance deep into the early hours of the morning.
For all of the latest updates follow our live blog below.
Leeds updates from Pride 2024
NHS staff enjoy the event
The below post has been issued by the Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust
Stage set for a day of entertainment
The stage on New Briggate will have DJs and artists performing up until 10pm.
Post parade celebrations get underway in the city
With the parade now finished, there will be plenty of entertainment dotted around the city
Parade continues through the city
Thousands of people gathered to line the streets for the big parade.
Music, fun and plenty of colour on show at Leeds Pride
Thousands have gathered in Leeds city centre for an afternoon of colourful fun for the 2024 Pride event.
Pride Live: Watch as the parade heads through Leeds city centre
Watch the parade live here
Long-time Pride attendee says: 'It's gorgeous to see'
Stephen Hodkin has been coming to Pride every year. He said: “it's gorgeous to see. It's just nice to see people happy.”
Parade delayed by half an hour, reports suggest
The parade starting from Leeds Town Hall has been delayed for a short while, it is being reported. The participants are expected to be moving in the next half an hour.
Getting ready to go for the 2024 parade
People lined up Calverley street ready for the parade to start at 12.
Rate My Takeaway star providing the soundtrack for Pride
Rate My Takeaway star Danny Malin is taking to the microphone Leeds for the Pride parade
Crowds beginning to gather for the Pride parade
With the parade due to begin at 12 noon at Leeds Town Hall, the streets are beginning to fill up nicely
Access buses
Two access buses have been provided to ensure the event is open to everyone.
One bus will take part in the parade where spaces have been booked in advance. The second bus runs from Millennium Square to Lower Briggate, before the parade gets there, to help disabled people gain a good vantage position on the platform for the parade.
'Shine bright Leeds!'
The organisers of today’s event have issued the below message:
Parkrun celebrates
The weekly parkrun at Woodhouse Moor was Pride-themed on Saturday, with participants invited to wear their most rainbow-coloured kit.
Will there be road closures?
Yes. The route for the parade is as follows: Millennium Square, Cookridge Street, The Headrow, Vicar Lane, Kirkgate, York Street, Duke Street, Kirkgate, High Court, The Calls, Call Lane and Lower Briggate.
Road closures for the parade are from 10.30am to 3.30am, though these are approximate and may be different on the day. Buses will divert and will resume normal route when roads are re-opened and it is safe to do so.
Lower Briggate, Call Lane and Meadow Lane are closed from 4am until midnight, so services using these roads will be diverted for the whole day, not just during the parade.
What's new for this year?
In an exciting development for 2024, Call Lane will also be incorporated into the Leeds Pride site plan.
Known for its great mix of bars and restaurants, organisers said that Call Lane will "add a fresh dynamic to the celebrations". They added that the expansion will provide visitors with "more space and additional venues to explore, accommodating the event’s growing popularity".
What can I expect?
In response to feedback from last year’s attendees, organisers have significantly increased facilities across the Lower Briggate site.
Expect more food vendors, bars, and accessible toilets. Organisers said that the improvements are designed to ensure that everyone has a "comfortable and enjoyable experience throughout the day".
What time does it kick off?
