Leeds planning round-up: New ‘urban community’ and higher parking charges among this week’s applications

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 29th Aug 2025, 16:30 BST
A new ‘urban community’ and increased parking fees – here's what's happening in Leeds this week.

Every week, we sift through the latest planning applications submitted in Leeds to bring you the most eye-catching, controversial, or significant proposals.

Whether you're a neighbour, a property watcher, or just curious about what's changing, here’s what’s in the pipeline this week.

A CGI rendering of New Foundry Square on Kirkstall Road, Leeds.placeholder image
A CGI rendering of New Foundry Square on Kirkstall Road, Leeds. | Forshaw Group

1. New Foundry Square – 503-home ‘urban community’ on Kirkstall Road

  • Submitted by: Forshaw Group
  • The proposal: A ‘vibrant’ new community with over 500 homes, residential amenities and independent retail units.
  • Why it matters: 503 new homes - including affordable homes - on brownfield land.
  • What happens next: A full planning application was submitted this week after ‘overwhelmingly positive’ feedback from residents and businesses.

2. Leeds Area, Various Roads - Multiple Off and On Street Car Parking Places Orders

3. New premises licence - O’Donnell Moonshine, Promotional Site 5, Trinity Centre

  • O’Donnell Moonshine Ltd has applied for a premises licence at Leeds Trinity. The licence is for retail sale of alcohol for off-side consumption, with small free samples also provided to try before purchase.
  • For full details and to view a copy of the application contact Entertainment Licensing on 0113 378 5029 or email [email protected].

How to have your say

Members of the public can comment on or object to planning applications. You can search for and view full documents for these and other local applications via Public Notice Portal or your local authority’s planning website.

Have we missed an application near you? Got strong views on a local development? Let us know in the comments below or email [email protected].

