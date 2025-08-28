A £130 million ‘urban community’ could soon rise in West Leeds after development plans won overwhelming backing from local residents.

Following a two-week consultation, Forshaw Group has submitted a full planning application to Leeds City Council for New Foundry Square: a mixed-use development on a disused brownfield site at 177 Kirkstall Road.

The proposal aims to regenerate the area into what developers call a “vibrant, inclusive” neighbourhood that blends contemporary living with the site’s industrial heritage.

Plans for New Foundry Square have been submitted. | Forshaw Group

Lyndon Forshaw, managing director of Forshaw Group, said: “New Foundry Square represents a bold new chapter for Kirkstall Road and sets a new benchmark for development in Leeds.

“It’s not just about delivering homes - it’s about creating a vibrant, inclusive community for all generations.”

The proposed development includes 504 flats, comprising 236 one-bedroom, 219 two-bedroom, and 49 three-bedroom homes, of which seven percent will be allocated as affordable housing.

Residential amenities include a gym, sauna, swimming pool, cinema lounge, and co-working spaces, as well as a 24-hour on-site concierge. There will also be nine independent retail units.

The mixed-use development will feature green spaces and nine independent retail units. | Forshaw Group

Mr Forshaw added, “We’re incredibly encouraged by the support shown during the consultation and grateful for the thoughtful feedback from residents and local representatives.

“With first-class amenities, green spaces, and an intergenerational approach to living, we’re confident this will be a development the city can be proud of.

“We’re hopeful that the City Plans Panel will recognise the strength of local support and the benefits this scheme will bring when they consider our application.”