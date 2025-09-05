North Gipton Children’s Centre: Former nursery building in Leeds could be converted into community hub

Plans have been submitted to transform a former nursery in north-east Leeds into a community hub.

Mr M. Usama has applied to Leeds City Council to change the use of the former North Gipton Children’s Centre and Nursery on Thorn Walk.

The centre was one of three Little Owls nurseries closed in 2024 as part of a council effort to save £900,000.

North Gipton Children’s Centre was home to one of three Little Owls nurseries closed down by the council.placeholder image
North Gipton Children’s Centre was home to one of three Little Owls nurseries closed down by the council. | Google

In a supporting statement, Mr Usama said: The Community Hub will a welcoming community space in the heart of Gipton, Leeds - a place where families, young people, and individuals of all backgrounds come together to grow, thrive, and belong.

“The space will be developed into a vibrant hub driven by the needs and voices of our community. The hub will be rooted in inclusion, resilience, and empowerment – offering real support and opportunities for those often left behind.”

He added that everyone will be welcome at the hub “regardless of race, religion, or background.”

If approved, the hub will offer education and development programs, after-school and weekend activities for young people, and community support services including cooking classes, a food bank, and emergency food parcels for those in need. The hub will also include a brief 15-minute silent prayer session before each activity.

Leeds City Council’s planning committee is set to review the proposal, with a decision expected by Thursday, October 23. Members of the public can submit comments on the plans via the council’s planning portal by Friday, September 19.

