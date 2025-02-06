Leeds 'vital' neighbourhood networks secure crucial funding amid budget cuts

Vital organisations that support older residents across Leeds have secured funding for the year ahead.

Leeds City Council has revealed that despite facing significant economic challenges, it will sustain the current level of funding to the city's popular neighbourhood networks as part of budget proposals to be discussed at an executive board meeting next week (February 12).

The authority said the neighbourhood networks are a valued and highly acclaimed resource to many of the city's older residents, helping them remain connected to their communities while living independently in their own homes.

Funding has been secured for Leeds 'vital' network of lifeline organisations supporting older people.

First developed in Leeds in the 1980s, they now have nearly 27,000 members across 34 separate networks, offering around 800 activities to help reduce social isolation and enhance well-being by promoting healthier lifestyle choices.

The announcement to keep funding comes after the council administration proposed not to go ahead with a suggested 10 per cent reduction for 2025/26. The cut was originally put forward in December 2024 as part of council-wide spending reviews.

Authorities said the funding demonstrates the council's "ongoing commitment towards its ‘Age Friendly Leeds’ ambitions of being the best city to grow old in and a place where people age well".

Councillor Salma Arif said: “Our neighbourhood networks are a real success story for our city and have been recognised nationally and internationally as examples of good practice, so I’m delighted we’ve been able to guarantee sustained funding for this valued lifeline.

“Although we face significant budget pressures, we absolutely recognise the great work being undertaken by our networks in helping older people live independent lives and play an active part in their communities.

“With one in three people living in Leeds aged over 50 and the size of the 70-80+ population expected to grow significantly over the coming years, we know there is a rising need for these vital support services.

“This continued investment gives a clear commitment from the council to our neighbourhood networks to ensure they are able to grow and enhance their services, in turn helping to improve the lives of thousands of people across the city.”