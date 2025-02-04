Allerton Bywater: Vacant community centre in Leeds village could fetch council £80k for cash-strapped council
Bids are being invited for the Allerton Bywater Youth and Adult Centre site, which has been vacant for around four years.
It is among sites put up for sale to raise funds for Leeds City Council, which faces a multi-million pound budget gap.
Pugh Auctions is advertising the Leeds Road site with a guide price of £80,000-plus.
The company said on its website: “The property may be suitable for change of use or redevelopment, subject to any necessary consents.”
The single-storey site, north of the village and around two miles from Castleford, includes a 10-space car park, Pugh Auctions said.
It said: “Nearby amenities include schools and eateries, with a range of national brands in Castleford.”
A council report said the site was identified for closure in November 2020 due to under-use and high running costs.
The local authority must make £106m in savings during the next financial year.
The report said: “It is assumed the new owner will develop the property, which will directly impact on inclusive growth as the investment could create new job opportunities for people and businesses.”