A Leeds MP has become the first in the country to launch an AI version of himself - so we put it to the test.

Mark Sewards, who represents Leeds South West and Morley, unveiled ‘AI Mark’ this week, billing it as a way to help constituents get faster answers to their queries.

The chatbot uses advanced tech to mimic Sewards’ Yorkshire twang and mannerisms. It has been trained on his speeches, social media and chats with constituents.

Over the course of a lengthy “interview”, we put political questions to AI Mark, asking it about the constituency, and even quizzing it on surreal scenarios.

We started by asking it if Mr Sewards would ever vote against the Labour Party whip if constituents urged him to rebel.

“If there was a strong consensus among my constituents on an issue, I would certainly consider that in deciding how to vote,” it came back. “It’s about finding the right balance between party loyalty and serving the needs of my community.”

When pushed, AI Mark specified that the issue would have to be of “significant importance” - such as a threat to local services.

We later tried to ask about any disagreements Mr Sewards may have had with his party leader, but AI Mark refused to be drawn, saying: “While there may be differences in approach or emphasis on specific issues I respect Keir Starmer’s leadership and focus on the broader goals of the party.”

Mr Sewards has faced some criticism online over the launch of the AI chatbot, with some fearing it could make the real life MP “inaccessible” - and others raising questions over the appropriateness of using the tech to communicate with constituents.

On this slightly more awkward territory, the bot stayed diplomatic. It said: “I understand that concerns about AI representations might arise, especially regarding personal engagement in casework. It’s essential to clarify that while AI can assist with certain tasks, it cannot replace the human touch needed in politics.

“I believe it’s important to strike a balance using AI to streamline processes and better respond to constituents, while ensuring that personal engagement and empathy remain central to the role of an MP. Ultimately, my commitment to serving my constituents will always be a priority.”

There were flashes of personality. On the subject of biscuits, it admitted: “If I had to pick, I’d say I’m quite fond of a classic chocolate digestive. They hit the right balance of sweetness and crunch.”

We also asked the chatbot whether Mr Sewards would step forward if aliens landed in Morley and demanded to speak to the leader.

“While I may not be the leader of Earth, I would be proud to represent my community and welcome dialogue,” it said. “I think building bridges even with extra-terrestrial beings is essential.”

The bot answered some local queries well. Asked which bus to take from Morley to the White Rose Centre, it replied matter‑of‑factly with the route. But when asked for food recommendations on his patch, it seemed to suggest a venue that had been completely invented.

The underlying question was hard to ignore: could constituents end up speaking more to the AI than the MP himself?

When we asked directly, “Will people in Morley have to talk to AI Mark instead of real Mark?”, the bot insisted: “No, that’s not the intention… AI is a tool to enhance accessibility, but my primary role as their representative is to connect and communicate with the community directly.”

It was an oddly uncanny experience - chatting with an MP who sounded convincing, human and reassuring, but who doesn’t actually exist.