York Place Leeds: Lap dancing clubs Purple Door and Liberte granted new licences to operate
Purple Door and Liberte, on York Place, will remain open after councillors were satisfied with measures to protect the safety of staff and customers.
Purple Door faced two objections from nearby householders who were worried about noise.
One objector complained that lap dancing clubs were not appropriate for the street because it was becoming increasingly residential.
Paddy Whur, representing the venue, said Purple Door was a family-run business that had operated since 1998. He said: “They have traded responsibly.”
A licensing sub-committee was told a letter of support for Purple Door was also received.
It said: “We have never found there to be any noise coming from the establishment, and any late night noise on the street tends to be solely from those walking past.”
Both clubs were allowed to remain open until 4am during the week and 5am at weekends as part of an annual review of sexual entertainment venues.
No formal objections were raised to Liberte’s renewal application.
Luke Elford, representing TRL Promotions, which runs the club, said: “We have a long and successful history of operating in Leeds city centre.
“There are no matters of concern in relation to this premises.”
Leeds City Council tightened its rules on lap dancing clubs in 2013, when restrictions were placed on the locations where such premises could open.
The council decided a maximum of four of the venues would be allowed in the city centre.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today
Both clubs submitted details of staff safety measures as part of their licence renewal applications.
Permission to renew the licences was granted at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday (December 3).