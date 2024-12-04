Two Leeds lap dancing clubs can continue to operate on a city centre street after having their licences renewed.

Purple Door and Liberte, on York Place, will remain open after councillors were satisfied with measures to protect the safety of staff and customers.

Purple Door faced two objections from nearby householders who were worried about noise.

One objector complained that lap dancing clubs were not appropriate for the street because it was becoming increasingly residential.

Two lap dancing clubs, including Purple Door, are hoping to continue operating in Leeds city centre after applying to the council for consent. | Simon Hulme

Paddy Whur, representing the venue, said Purple Door was a family-run business that had operated since 1998. He said: “They have traded responsibly.”

A licensing sub-committee was told a letter of support for Purple Door was also received.

It said: “We have never found there to be any noise coming from the establishment, and any late night noise on the street tends to be solely from those walking past.”

Both clubs were allowed to remain open until 4am during the week and 5am at weekends as part of an annual review of sexual entertainment venues.

No formal objections were raised to Liberte’s renewal application.

Luke Elford, representing TRL Promotions, which runs the club, said: “We have a long and successful history of operating in Leeds city centre.

“There are no matters of concern in relation to this premises.”

The council decided a maximum of four of the venues would be allowed in the city centre.

Both clubs submitted details of staff safety measures as part of their licence renewal applications.

Permission to renew the licences was granted at a hearing at Leeds Civic Hall on Tuesday (December 3).