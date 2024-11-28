Two lap dancing clubs hope to continue operating in Leeds city centre after applying to the council for consent.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Objections have been raised to plans for Purple Door to renew its licence for 5 York Place.

Liberte, at 10 York Place, has also applied to Leeds City Council as part of an annual review process for venues classed as sex establishments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two lap dancing clubs, including Purple Door, are hoping to continue operating in Leeds city centre after applying to the council for consent. | Simon Hulme

A licensing report said two public objection letters were received in response to Purple Door’s application.

One raised concerns that the street was becoming increasingly residential and no longer an appropriate place for lap dancing clubs.

They wrote: “The noise from the bouncers and patrons outside is relentless, often going on until around 4am.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No objections to Liberte’s application were received from the public or police.

The council carried out a review of sex establishments in 2013 and decided the city centre could have a maximum of four.

Licences would not be granted near locations with “sensitive uses”, including youth clubs, women’s refuges and places of worship.

Sexually explicit advertising of the venues is not permitted and licence conditions are required to protect workers’ safety.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The clubs are allowed to open from 10pm-4am, Sunday to Thursday, and 10pm-5am Friday and Saturday.

Both venues provided details of their safety procedures as part of the application process.

TRL Promotions, which runs Liberte, said: “This sexual entertainment venue licence has been renewed on many previous occasions, following contested and uncontested hearings.

“We are not aware of any issues or enforcement actions with would lend themselves to this venue not being granted a renewal of its licence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both applications will be considered by a council licensing sub-committee on Tuesday, December 3.

Councillors will be the options of renewing the licences, refusing or giving consent with additional conditions.