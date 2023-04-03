News you can trust since 1890
Six Leeds lap-dancing clubs that have shut forever and what's there now - including Silks and Wildcats

In a high profile change of its regulations in 2013, the council put a cap on the numbers of lap-dancing clubs it would allow in Leeds at any one time.

Abbey Maclure
By Abbey Maclure
Published 3rd Apr 2023, 17:41 BST

While campaigners rejoiced, there was a backlash from businesses, some of which were forced to close virtually overnight. Names like Deep Blue, Red Leopard and Wildcats all closed but Silks, Liberte and Purple Door survived the axe.

Two of the closed venues even attempted legal action, but a High Court judge concluded that the authority had acted fairly and rationally.

The council policy states that “the appropriate number of sexual entertainment venues in the city centre is a maximum of four, providing these premises are not near properties with sensitive uses or in sensitive locations”. Areas designated as “sensitive” can include schools, residential neighbourhoods, women’s refuges, cinemas and places of worship.

Currently, there are three lap dancing clubs trading in Leeds city centre. Here are some of the sexual entertainment venues that have closed over the last 15 years- and what’s replaced them.

Here's seven Leeds lap-dancing clubs which have closed forever in the last 15 years - and what they've turned into

Red Leopard was located in the former Jubilee Hotel on The Headrow, opposite Leeds Town Hall, until its closure in 2014.

It was forced to close following the council’s high profile change of its regulations in 2013, with sexual entertainment venues no longer allowed to operate near “properties with sensitive uses” or in “prominent areas of the city”.

The Jubilee Hotel site is now being transformed into 43 apartment hotel rooms and commercial space on the ground and basement floors. The hotel building is being retained, while the adjacent three-storey corner building is being demolished and replaced with a high-quality new build.

