Six Leeds lap-dancing clubs that have shut forever and what's there now - including Silks and Wildcats
In a high profile change of its regulations in 2013, the council put a cap on the numbers of lap-dancing clubs it would allow in Leeds at any one time.
While campaigners rejoiced, there was a backlash from businesses, some of which were forced to close virtually overnight. Names like Deep Blue, Red Leopard and Wildcats all closed but Silks, Liberte and Purple Door survived the axe.
Two of the closed venues even attempted legal action, but a High Court judge concluded that the authority had acted fairly and rationally.
The council policy states that “the appropriate number of sexual entertainment venues in the city centre is a maximum of four, providing these premises are not near properties with sensitive uses or in sensitive locations”. Areas designated as “sensitive” can include schools, residential neighbourhoods, women’s refuges, cinemas and places of worship.
Currently, there are three lap dancing clubs trading in Leeds city centre. Here are some of the sexual entertainment venues that have closed over the last 15 years- and what’s replaced them.