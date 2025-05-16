Former Leeds Donkey Sanctuary site could sell for nearly £800,000 at auction

A former animal sanctuary in rural north Leeds could fetch the council more than £790,000 after being put up for auction.

Council bosses decided it was surplus to requirements and a sale would raise cash for the authority, which must save more than £100m this year.

A listing by Pugh Auctions said the three-acre property at Swan Lane could be redeveloped into housing.

It said: “This exceptional site comprises an extensive range of buildings surrounded by some spectacular countryside.

“The property is set amidst the greenbelt in one of the most prestigious locations of West Yorkshire, and is ideally placed to access the vibrant centres of Leeds, Harrogate and York.”

Twenty-three donkeys were re-homed after the charity, which leased the site from the council since 1998, said rising costs were behind the closure.

Twelve jobs were lost when the Leeds sanctuary closed, along with sites in Manchester, Birmingham and Ivybridge in Devon.

The council said an auction sale of the site, near Blackhill Lane and Lineham Farm, would be quicker than inviting buyers on the open market.

The auction site gave a guide price of £790,000-plus for the property, which includes an equestrian centre, outdoor arenas, barns and stables.

Pugh Auctions said: “Bramhope village centre, providing a range of local amenities including shops, schools, a public house, sporting and leisure facilities, is close by.”