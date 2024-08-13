Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Animal lovers in Leeds have been left heartbroken by news that a donkey sanctuary has permanently closed.

The farm, on Swan Lane in Eccup, was previously run by national charity The Donkey Sanctuary, which proposed the closure of a number of its bases back in May.

This week, it confirmed that plans to close four centres have gone ahead - and all “operational activities” in Leeds have now ceased.

The Donkey Sanctuary was founded in 1969 by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen in Devon to help abused or homeless animals. | Bruce Rollinson

It means that 23 donkeys have had to be relocated, while 12 jobs have been affected, the charity confirmed.

One donor told the YEP about his disappointment at being told he could sponsor another donkey, but this would be at the charity’s HQ in Devon more than 300 miles away.

It comes after a petition was launched against the closure of the centre in Leeds, explaining that it has provided an outlet for vulnerable adults and children with additional needs and learning difficulties.

A spokesperson from The Donkey Sanctuary said: “We have now completed the consultation process in which we gave careful consideration to the changes proposed in May.

“We can confirm that operational activities at the four centres including Leeds have ceased, and Belfast will soon reopen as a small sanctuary and rehoming centre.”

The spokesperson added: “These changes have taken place in order to make best use of our donors’ money and focus on our core mission to improve the lives of donkeys here in the UK and around the world.

“Throughout this process, donkey welfare has been our utmost priority. Donkeys from Birmingham, Leeds and Manchester have now moved to their new homes.

“Some have relocated to our Sidmouth HQ, while others have gone to our farms in Devon and Derbyshire, and several have found homes through our guardian re-homing scheme.”

The charity has cared for somewhere in the region of 20,000 donkeys at farms across the country. | Bruce Rollinson

Alex Slingsby is among those who had supported the charity by adopting a donkey in October of last year. Reacting to the closure, he said: “I was very disappointed.

“It was the first time I'd ever sponsored an animal with a charity and it's not been a particularly good experience. It was supposed to be for a year - but it was only seven months.”

He said that he was not notified about the plans to close the centre and learned about the situation from reports in the press, so expressed concerns to the charity’s bosses.

“Prior to writing to the CEO, I received no correspondence from the charity,” he explained. “I think they should have kept at least one base in the north.”

The 31-year-old decided to sponsor a donkey after being inspired by the work that the charity does with vulnerable people. He said: “There will be people in the region who won't be able to access that work now.

“I understand that charities are struggling because of the cost-of-living crisis, so I am sympathetic, but I feel that the way this has been handled hasn't been great. I think people have been kept in the dark to some extent.”

He added: “I've been offered another donkey to sponsor, but that one is in Devon. It's not really reasonable to expect people to travel that far. When you sponsor an animal, there's an emotional investment. It's not good at all.”

The Donkey Sanctuary was founded in 1969 by Dr Elisabeth Svendsen in Devon to help abused or homeless animals. Since then, it has cared for somewhere in the region of 20,000 donkeys at farms across the country.