Crossgates library: Former Leeds library building could fetch £400k at auction after sale by city council

By Don Mort, Local Democracy Reporter

Published 12th Apr 2025, 16:30 BST
Updated 14th Apr 2025, 11:30 BST
A former library building in Leeds has been put up for auction for the second time since it was closed to the public.

Bids are being invited for the vacant Crossgates Library, with a guide price of £395,000.

It was first sold off to raise cash for Leeds City Council in February 2024 after the library service moved to Crossgates Shopping Centre.

A community effort was launched to buy the old Crossgates library, but fell short of raising enough cash to make the purchase.
A community effort was launched to buy the old Crossgates library, but fell short of raising enough cash to make the purchase. | Crossgates Community Coalition

A community effort was launched to buy the Farm Road building, but fell short of raising enough cash to make the purchase.

Now the site, built in 1939, could be redeveloped after its current owner instructed Pugh Auctions to sell the building.

The auction firm said on its website: “Whilst the building is not listed, it is considered to have local heritage value and is a non-designated heritage asset.

“The property enjoys a prominent position on Farm Road and Cross Gates roundabout in Cross Gates town centre, which is allocated as a designated retail centre.”

Pugh Auctions said the property had been partly cleared by the owner, but renovations would be needed.

The building fetched £482,000 when it was first sold by the same auction firm.

The library site had been vacant since May 2022 and was deemed surplus to requirements by the council.

The authority said the building was too big for the library service and alternative uses could not be found.

