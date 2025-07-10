Senior councillors in Leeds are set to green light £23.9 million plans to build two new sports hubs in the city.

At Leeds City Council’s executive board meeting on Wednesday, July 16, councillors are expected to approve work starting on new sports pitches and supporting pavilion facilities at Woodhall in Calverley and Green Park in Temple Newsam.

The plans for the sites have been developed by Leeds City Council in partnership with the Football Foundation as part of their national Parklife (Sports Hubs) programme, which aims to increase the number of third generation artificial grass pitches in the country.

At each site, three new full-sized pitches with floodlighting will be created for football and rugby use along with other play areas, biodiversity habitats, landscaping and parking.

Coun Salma Arif said: “These new facilities look fantastic and this project represents a significant investment in helping encourage people of all ages to live active and healthy lifestyles.

“Not only will they offer superb new sports facilities, these hubs will become focal points for entire communities to make use of and enjoy, so we look forward to seeing them created and open next year.

“We are delighted to be working with the Football Foundation, National Football Trust and all partners and stakeholders in making this wonderful project a reality.”

The Green Park site will also include a large multi-use hard court space that can be used for accessible or wheelchair sports or those sports needing a hard surface such as hockey or basketball. It will also offer walking and running routes in a park setting to encourage active lifestyles.

Both sites will also feature a new sports pavilion building providing a café and meeting space together with ancillary features such as changing rooms and toilet facilities. The plans have been refined and developed following consultation.

The new hubs are to be funded by Leeds City Council, the Football Foundation, Section 106 developer contributions and private sector funding. Proposals are also being developed for a possible third site at the former Matthew Murray High School in Holbeck, with further details on those plans to follow.

If approved, work would begin at Woodhall in August, while construction at Green Park would start in October. It is hoped both facilities will be ready by the end of August 2026.

Once opened the hubs will be managed by the National Football Trust, a not-for-profit organisation, with all surplus income generated to be reinvested in outdoor sports facilities across Leeds.