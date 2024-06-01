Watch more of our videos on Shots!

New sports facilities and a GP surgery are set to boost the health of an inner city community.

Plans to redevelop a former school site in Holbeck are recommended for approval by a council planning committee.

The scheme at the former Matthew Murray High School includes a two-storey building, three artificial football pitches, a cafe, pharmacy and gym.

It would be one of four Parklife Hubs in the city, planned as part of a not-for-profit scheme to boost grassroots football.

CGI images showing what the planned Parklife Hub at the former Matthew Murray school site, in Holbeck, could look like. Pictures: Leeds City Council/NPS Group.

Leeds City Council’s South and West plans panel is set to approve the project on Brown Lane East at a meeting on Thursday (June 6).

A report to the meeting said a surgery in the development would help meet the medical needs of the community.

It said: “The proposal would provide new community play and sport facilities which provide social, physical and mental health benefits and are in high demand in this area.”

The Parklife project is funded by organisations including the Football Association, Premier League and the Department for Culture, Media and Sport.

Parklife hubs are also planned for Thorpe Park in east Leeds and Woodhall Playing Fields, Pudsey. Another is already up and running at Bodington Playing Fields in Adel.

The council has applied for planning permission for the Holbeck scheme, which would be leased to a charity.

The planning report said nine comments had been received in support of the project, saying the scheme would create jobs and regenerate a run-down site.

Five objections were received, with concerns including the loss of trees and environmental impact of plastic pitches.

But the project is supported by Leeds Civic Trust, which said it was in line with the 2018 Holbeck Neighbourhood Plan.

The report said there was a need for an extra 20 full-sized 3G Football Turf Pitches (FTPs) in the city.

It said: “The proposal will help address this shortfall and provide significant local community facilities and benefits to both Holbeck and the wider city.”