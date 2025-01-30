Town Street, Stanningley: Plans for new homes on former scrapyard in Leeds to be considered by council
Plans have been submitted for houses and a block of four flats at a vacant site off Town Street in Stanningley.
Developer Redstart Robinson has applied to Leeds City Council for outline planning permission, which would give consent in principle to build on the site.
A council planning report said 28 objection comments were received by people living nearby.
Concerns included the size and appearance of the development, and potential loss of privacy for nearby homes.
But the project had been reduced from 79 homes to 40 after plans were first drawn up.
The report said council officers supported the scheme. It said: “The proposed residential use is much more compatible with the surrounding existing uses and this is given significant weight in favour of the proposal.”
Concerns over the project also included a lack of affordable housing being provided by the developer.
A financial assessment found that a requirement for 15 per cent of the homes being classed as affordable would not be viable.
But the scheme would create homes and construction jobs at the site, which was subject to noise complaints and enforcement action when it was a scrap yard.
The report said: “The principle of the scheme can be considered appropriate.
“It will provide 40 new houses to a brownfield site whose former scrap metal recycling use has generated several complaints from local residents in the past.”
The application will be considered by the council’s South and West plans panel at a meeting on February 6.
