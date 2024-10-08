Hough Top, Swinnow: Council's plans for 82 affordable homes on site of former Leeds high school green-lit
Full planning permission has been granted for the proposal to transform the former Hough Side High School site into a new council housing development.
Leeds City Council sought permission for the new scheme, which will see a mix of houses and apartments on land off Hough Top Road in the housing estate near Pudsey, back in November 2023.
A decision was made on October 3, 2024, after careful consideration by local councillors and several objections from people living nearby.
Concerns mainly included the impact on road safety, damage to trees and wildlife and the appearance of the new scheme.
Discussing the scheme on a plans panel on August 1, 2024, Armley councillor Andy Parnham said he would "love" the development in his ward, which is "crying out" for housing.
