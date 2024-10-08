Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to build 82 new affordable council homes in west Leeds have been green-lit.

Full planning permission has been granted for the proposal to transform the former Hough Side High School site into a new council housing development.

Leeds City Council sought permission for the new scheme, which will see a mix of houses and apartments on land off Hough Top Road in the housing estate near Pudsey, back in November 2023.

Plans for 82 affordable council homes on the former Hough Side High School site have been approved.

Concerns mainly included the impact on road safety, damage to trees and wildlife and the appearance of the new scheme.

The development includes 28 two-bedroom and 23 three-bed houses, four four-bed houses along with 17 one-bed and ten two-bed flats, all of which will be affordable council housing.