Leeds College of Building: First look at plans to upgrade campus with glazed entrance and green cladding
The proposals (25/03859/FU) include removing the existing entrance canopy and introducing a new entrance portal, along with updated cladding and facade improvements.
According to the college, the refurbishment is aimed at boosting the building’s kerb appeal and bringing its appearance in line with the institution’s newer South Bank Campus.
A planning statement submitted on behalf of the college reads: “The desire is for a quality entrance design and facade improvements of a contemporary nature, which would enhance the building’s prominence and visibility from North Street and Byron Street.
“As well as freshening up the two main facades, the intention is for the improvements to be in a similar style to the newer South Bank Campus.”
“Alongside the internal and landscaping upgrades, the external works will improve amenity for occupants (staff and students), as well as the wider street scene for passers-by.
“The external changes will also bring the building in line with the College’s other building in the city – the South Bank Campus, as the materials and finishes used will mirror those used on that building.”
The proposals have received support from Leeds Civic Trust’s volunteer-led planning committee, which praised the use of green-coloured cladding, calling it “a sensitive addition to the building.”
However, the committee also suggested that landscaping could be strengthened, noting that removing additional car parking spaces could help create more room for greenery.
The application is open for comments via Leeds City Council’s public access portal until Tuesday, August 5, 2025.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.