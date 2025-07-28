Leeds College of Building has submitted a full planning application for a major upgrade to its North Street Campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Yorkshire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals (25/03859/FU) include removing the existing entrance canopy and introducing a new entrance portal, along with updated cladding and facade improvements.

According to the college, the refurbishment is aimed at boosting the building’s kerb appeal and bringing its appearance in line with the institution’s newer South Bank Campus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The college has applied for permission to "freshen up" its main facades. | Google

A planning statement submitted on behalf of the college reads: “The desire is for a quality entrance design and facade improvements of a contemporary nature, which would enhance the building’s prominence and visibility from North Street and Byron Street.

“As well as freshening up the two main facades, the intention is for the improvements to be in a similar style to the newer South Bank Campus.”

“Alongside the internal and landscaping upgrades, the external works will improve amenity for occupants (staff and students), as well as the wider street scene for passers-by.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The external changes will also bring the building in line with the College’s other building in the city – the South Bank Campus, as the materials and finishes used will mirror those used on that building.”

CGI images of the proposed plans. | Leeds College of Building

The proposals have received support from Leeds Civic Trust’s volunteer-led planning committee, which praised the use of green-coloured cladding, calling it “a sensitive addition to the building.”

However, the committee also suggested that landscaping could be strengthened, noting that removing additional car parking spaces could help create more room for greenery.

The application is open for comments via Leeds City Council’s public access portal until Tuesday, August 5, 2025.