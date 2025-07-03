Leeds College of Building launches aspirational new branding and website

Leeds College of Building (LCB) has marked its 65th anniversary in education with refreshed branding and a new website.

The rebrand launch follows 18 months of work with branding agency Born Communication to help find a way to better reflect a modern and inclusive construction industry workforce.

The project involved months of planning and research, as well as interviews with a range of internal and external stakeholders, prior to redesigning the LCB website, shooting new campaign videos and images, and rolling out new branding across all College signage and materials.

The new website offers a fresh take on construction featuring modern imagery of real students in action or on site. It also delivers a simpler navigation and interface, making it even easier for potential students, apprentices, and employers to connect with the College.

Tens of thousands more professionals are needed to urgently fill skills gaps in house building to infrastructure and net-zero carbon projects. Picture: Leeds College of Building

Leeds College of Building has played a pivotal role in delivering high-quality education and training to over 100,000 students and apprentices since its establishment in 1960. It is the UK’s only specialist further education college focused solely on construction and the built environment.

Lyndsey Priestley, Head of Marketing & Student Recruitment, said: “The UK construction sector employs over 2 million people across a vast range of trades and professions and contributes billions of pounds to the UK economy. We wanted Leeds College of Building to better reflect this diverse and exciting industry, so our rebrand represents a bold, new era in construction education. Our modern, forward-thinking identity still embodies our high standards, but with a renewed focus on innovation, inclusivity, and opportunity.”

The rebrand comes in conjunction with the launch of a new strategic plan and a wider focus on identity - championing, challenging, and celebrating the diverse career and life chances that the construction and built environment sector can offer.

Ricky Hill, Born Communication MD, said: "Leeds College of Building has a unique offer, but their brand didn’t reflect just how ambitious and future-focused they are — or how much they’ve evolved. Our challenge was to create a brand that could speak to the full breadth of their offering, from apprenticeships to degrees, while staying rooted in their heritage and name. This wasn’t about a cosmetic refresh — it was about realigning perception with reality and unlocking new opportunities to engage students, industry, and partners alike. We’re proud to have helped shape a brand that reflects who LCB are today, and where they’re heading tomorrow."

The new website offers a fresh take on construction featuring modern imagery of real students in action. Picture: Leeds College of Building

Research shows that industry demand will vastly outstrip the current construction workforce by 2027, with tens of thousands more professionals needed to urgently fill skills gaps in house building to infrastructure and net-zero carbon projects. The Construction Leadership Council propose that diversity and modernisation are two key factors in attracting fresh talent.

Leeds College of Building already welcomes apprentices from across the country looking to train in specialist professions up to degree level. Given ethnic minority workers are still significantly under-represented in the sector and women fill only 2% of site-based roles, it is hoped the rebrand and new website will attract an even more diverse workforce into construction.

Lyndsey added: “With huge infrastructure projects on the horizon and an ever-changing city demographic, Leeds needs education providers that can adapt and meet the needs of the construction sector, now and in the future. We want to showcase this exciting industry to even more people and teach skills that align with modern demands – from Building Information Modelling (BIM), AI, data analytics, digitisation, and automation to Modern Methods of Construction (MMC), sustainable materials and practices, and transitioning to net zero.”

Find out more about courses and apprenticeship opportunities across construction and built environment specialisms on the new Leeds College of Building website: lcb.ac.uk