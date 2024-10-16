Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An impressive £750k refurbishment project has transformed Leeds College of Building’s North Street Campus.

Award-winning fit-out specialists Lodestone Projects managed the extensive eight-week project that rejuvenated the site and created contemporary and accessible facilities for construction students.

Building work took place over four floors, incorporating the transformation of the former library into a light and airy student enrichment area.

The large open-plan space includes a gaming area, TV lounge, meeting room, Student Services office with service counter, fixed seating study area, and a high-level co-working bench.

Leeds College of Building Vice Principal David Pullein, said: “We’re thrilled that our established partners Lodestone, Fuse Studios, and Turner & Townsend once again helped us to achieve our vision of creating accessible, modern student facilities.

“We want all students to feel welcome, comfortable, and supported here. This new vibrant space is warm and inviting, as well as being positioned in a very visible part of College. It’s vital we offer exceptional and inclusive learning environments to attract the diverse workforce needed to meet huge industry demands.”

The ground floor work was part of the College’s broader strategy to boost accessibility. The enrichment area is now better located near the entrance and is designed to be an inclusive and safe space that is welcoming to all students.

A flexible furniture arrangement means the area also can be transformed into an exam space accommodating up to 80 tables.

A flexible furniture arrangement means the area also can be transformed into an exam space. | John Kees Photography

The reception and cafe area were upgraded into a larger communal zone with fresh decoration, flooring, power, and IT. Corridors and staircases across floors were also refreshed with new wall graphics and energy-efficient LED lighting.

The upper levels of the building were reconfigured to create a new learning resource centre, additional teaching spaces, teaching and support rooms, and a new staff training room in place of the old student common room.