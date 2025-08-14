Two more members of staff at Leeds City Council have been arrested as part of an ongoing investigation into bribery.

It was confirmed in December last year that nine people had been arrested as part of a “complex investigation into corruption offences”.

This included four members of staff at the city council’s planning department.

Two more members of staff have since been arrested and one has been re-arrested, the Yorkshire Evening Post can confirm.

The investigation is being carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.

A "complex" investigation into bribery offences at Leeds City Council is ongoing. | National World

After being asked for an update, a force spokesperson confirmed the new set of arrests and said: “Search warrants have been executed at properties in Wakefield and Shipley, and a business premises in Guiseley, Leeds, as part of the investigation.

“Two arrests took place on Thursday, July 17, and a further arrest took place on Saturday, July 21.

“All three men have been released under investigation.

“Nine other people remain under investigation.”

A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “As previously confirmed, four members of council staff were arrested in November last year in connection with an investigation being carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit. A fifth member of council staff was arrested in January in connection with the same investigation.

“We can confirm that a further member of council staff was arrested last month as part of the investigation. One of the four staff arrested in November was also re-arrested last month.

“All six staff have been suspended from their roles at the council in line with our established policies and procedures.

“As the police investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”