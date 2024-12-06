Leeds Council staff arrested on suspicion of bribery as West Yorkshire Police conduct 'complex' corruption investigation
A total of nine people have been arrested by West Yorkshire Police as part of the “complex investigation into reported corruption offences, the force said.
The council said the staff members who have been arrested were now suspended from their roles.
A spokesperson for Leeds City Council said: “The council is aware of an investigation that is being carried out by West Yorkshire Police’s Economic Crime Unit.
“We can confirm that four members of council staff have been arrested. The staff were subsequently suspended from their roles at the council in line with our established policies and procedures.
“As the police investigation is ongoing, we are unable to comment further.”
A West Yorkshire Police spokesperson said: “Our Economic Crime Unit is conducting a complex investigation into reported corruption offences in West Yorkshire.
“Nine people, including four Leeds City Council staff members, have been arrested on suspicion of bribery offences.
“All nine people have been bailed pending further enquiries.”