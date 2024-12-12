Leeds City Council has said it is continuing to cooperate with a police investigation after four planning department staff members were arrested.

West Yorkshire Police confirmed a “complex” investigation was being carried out by its Economic Crime Unit last week.

Four Leeds City Council staff and five others were arrested on suspicion of bribery offences and released on bail as part of the “complex investigation into reported corruption offences”, the force said.

Leeds City Council's deputy leader has said the arrests of four staff members over bribery offences is 'deeply disturbing' | Leeds City Council / National World

Speaking at a meeting of the council’s executive board yesterday (Wednesday), deputy council leader Jonathan Pryor said: “Four Leeds City Council officers have been arrested and bailed as part of a West Yorkshire Police investigation, where a total of nine arrests have been made.

“The officers have not been charged by the police. They have been suspended from their duties.

“Relevant senior Leeds City Council officers are cooperating with West Yorkshire Police on the investigation, in particular providing information requested to support the investigation, which could take some time.”

Coun Pryor, Labour member for Headingley and Hyde Park, said the authority recognised that people would be concerned following the arrests.

He told Wednesday’s (December 11) meeting: “We continue to provide services in line with robust governance procedures while the investigation continues.

“This is, of course, deeply disturbing and we recognise that councillors and members of the public will be concerned too.

“We are really keen to reassure the public that we are taking the police investigation with the utmost seriousness.”