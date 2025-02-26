Livingstone House: Leeds City College seeks waterfront expansion to 'future-proof' educational services
Luminate Education Group (LEG) has submitted a change of use application to Leeds City Council, proposing that Leeds City College (LCC) take over Livingstone House at Leeds West Dock.
The plans aim to convert the currently vacant building for educational and office purposes, Insider Media reports.
According to the applicant, this relocation would provide much-needed space to accommodate the expansion of Leeds City College, which is seeking increased facilities for several of its departments.
If approved, the college anticipates teaching around 1,000 students on-site and retaining approximately 70 existing jobs, with the potential for creating more positions in the future.
In a planning statement, the applicant said: "Luminate Education Group requires additional educational space for its Leeds City College provision due to an ongoing need for further education facilities.
“The space at Livingstone House will support the college’s growth strategy by ensuring its educational services are future-proofed and will enable 1,000 students to be taught on-site while providing accommodation for support services."
According to LCC, the proposal is a sustainable economic development initiative that will positively impact the local economy, retain about 70 jobs, and provide quality education that prepares students for their future careers, thereby contributing to the local workforce and economy in alignment with local policy.
