Livingstone House: Leeds City College seeks waterfront expansion to 'future-proof' educational services

Dennis Morton
By Dennis Morton

Digital Journalist

Published 26th Feb 2025, 04:45 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Leeds college may soon occupy an office building on the waterfront.

Luminate Education Group (LEG) has submitted a change of use application to Leeds City Council, proposing that Leeds City College (LCC) take over Livingstone House at Leeds West Dock.

The plans aim to convert the currently vacant building for educational and office purposes, Insider Media reports.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Leeds City College is hoping to take over the vacant Livingstone House at Leeds Dock.Leeds City College is hoping to take over the vacant Livingstone House at Leeds Dock.
Leeds City College is hoping to take over the vacant Livingstone House at Leeds Dock. | Simon Hulme/National World

According to the applicant, this relocation would provide much-needed space to accommodate the expansion of Leeds City College, which is seeking increased facilities for several of its departments.

If approved, the college anticipates teaching around 1,000 students on-site and retaining approximately 70 existing jobs, with the potential for creating more positions in the future.

Love Leeds? You’ll love our daily newsletter… delivered free every day. The latest news, sport, lifestyle, what’s on, and so much more.

In a planning statement, the applicant said: "Luminate Education Group requires additional educational space for its Leeds City College provision due to an ongoing need for further education facilities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The space at Livingstone House will support the college’s growth strategy by ensuring its educational services are future-proofed and will enable 1,000 students to be taught on-site while providing accommodation for support services."

According to LCC, the proposal is a sustainable economic development initiative that will positively impact the local economy, retain about 70 jobs, and provide quality education that prepares students for their future careers, thereby contributing to the local workforce and economy in alignment with local policy.

Related topics:Leeds City CouncilStudentsCollegeSpacePlanning permission

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice