Some of the region’s top chefs and restaurant owners, plus the Lord Mayor of Leeds Al Garthwaite, turned out for the launch of the new facilities at Leeds City College’s Printworks campus on Wednesday, March 6.

The previous kitchens were destroyed in an accidental fire which broke out in December 2022. Determined to bounce back, the college has since invested more than £4m and worked closely with industry partners to create what Head of Travel, Food and Drink Donna Feeny hailed as ‘an amazing show kitchen’.

Cutting the ceremonial ribbon, Councillor Garthwaite said that it was an honour and a privilege to declare "these amazing, state-of-the-art kitchens" officially open.

Lord Mayor of Leeds Coun Al Garthwaite with students, plus chefs from Rational Kitchens, at the launch of new training kitchens at Leeds City College's Printworks Campus. Picture: Matt Radcliffe Photography.

Principal of Printworks campus, Lee Pryor, said: “I am proud that we have bounced back so quickly from adversity to create some really world-class catering facilities - no other college has anything like this.

“The kitchens will really help our students excel and become the skilled cooks, bakers and hospitality professionals that our region and economy needs to prosper.

“We have been delighted to show them off to so many visiting representatives from the region’s food and drink industry, the Lord Mayor and our other guests.”

The kitchens are being sponsored by Rational Kitchens, which the college has entered into a two year partnership with - and the company has declared the Leeds facility its Centre of Excellence for the UK.

Leeds City College teaches a wide range of courses including in culinary skills, professional cookery, patisserie and confectionery, and hospitality and catering, along with bakery and butchery apprenticeships.

Ms Feeny added: “To see our training kitchen area reborn like this, as a truly amazing, class-leading facility that will be such an asset to both our students and our partner organisations, is fantastic.

“The past 12 months or so have been challenging for us but, after the initial shock, we looked at the opportunity of having a blank slate to create something really special. Thanks to our amazing team and partners that’s what we now have, and it means our students will get to use some of the best equipment in the world.

“This launch was a great day for everyone involved to celebrate that.”

