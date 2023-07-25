Richmond House, in Farsley, was shut for good by Leeds City Council in 2021, after the local authority said it was under-occupied.

A plan to demolish the empty building, on Richmond Road, was put forward last summer but then withdrawn weeks later.

It was then reported that a delay to a bat survey, which needed to be carried out, prompted the withdrawal of the plans on that occasion.

Richmond House care home, on Richmond Road, Farsley, Leeds.

It’s understood that the former home has been used on a regular basis by the police for dog handling training since it was shut down.

But now the council has revived the demolition plans, with the development of new social housing on the site one option being explored.

A council report published on the authority’s website said: “The building hasn’t up until now suffered any vandalism or break-ins but the longer it is left in void this could become a magnet for anti-social behaviour.”

The report added that although the council was open to selling the property to the private sector “no interest was shown”.

“Therefore best value for money is to use the land for housing growth,” it said.

Local Labour councillor Peter Carlill said he was keen for the site to be used for new social housing.

He said: “I receive a large amount of casework from local residents struggling to find affordable housing in our area – the majority from young families or individuals being forced out due to increased cost, or evicted through no fault of their own.

“This site could provide substantial affordable and energey efficient homes from people from our communities, allowing them to stay within our area, close their friends, family and the place they call home.”

If this option is pursued, it would be the first new council-built housing in the Calverley and Farsley ward since 1979.

The closure of Richmond House, along with that of fellow care home Home Lea House in Rothwell, was strongly criticised by residents, their families and opposition councillors two years ago.