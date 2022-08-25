Controversially closed Farsley care home could be demolished

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richmond House in Farsley was shut by Leeds City Council at the end of 2021 to save cash.

The 20-bed facility offered a short stay service to elderly people coming out of hospital but still in need of assistance.

Now, the local authority has outlined plans to mothball the empty building in November this year.

Richmond House in Farsley. PIC: Steve Riding

A planning application submitted by the council said demolishing the venue, on Richmond Road, would save money and stop it becoming an eyesore.

The application said: “The demolition of the building will mitigate the ongoing operational costs of holding the property, including security and maintenance costs, whilst also reducing the risk of anti-social behaviour which disused buildings can often attract.

“Whilst it is acknowledged that re-use of the building would be preferable to demolition, following an options appraisal process there are no alternative uses identified.”

The council added that once the site has been cleared, the land can be used for redevelopment.

The closure of Richmond House, along with that of fellow care home Home Lea House in Rothwell, was strongly criticised by residents, their families and opposition councillors last year.