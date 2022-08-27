Second former care home in Leeds set to be demolished

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Holme Lea House, on Wood Lane in Rothwell, could be bulldozed by the end of the year.

The 29-bed home, which was run by Leeds City Council, was shut at the end of last year alongside short-stay residential unit Richmond House, in Farsley, to save money.

Earlier this week it was revealed that Richmond House, a 20-bed home is also in line to be demolished.

Richmond House.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The local authority has outlined plans to mothball the empty building in November this year.

In a planning application for Holme Lea House, the council said the building had already “been broken into and vandalised” since it became empty.

The application added: “It is also an ongoing magnet for anti-social behaviour, which will result in more vandalism and complaints from local residents.

“Demolition of this building is considered the most economical way forward for the council, the proposal also contributes to the city’s and council’s ambitions through reducing the risk of crime and anti-social behaviour, also reducing the costs of securing and maintaining a building which is no longer required.”

Holme Lea House.

The closure of both homes has been criticised by residents, their families and opposition councillors.

But the local authority has said both venues were under-occupied and closure would save around £1.5m a year.

They also insisted that there was space to safely accommodate residents elsewhere.