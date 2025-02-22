21 colour photos capture the spirit of Morley in the early 1970s

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson

Specialist Reporter

Published 22nd Feb 2025, 16:30 BST

The spirit of Morley is captured in this look at life around Morley in the early 1970s.

These wonderful photos turn ack the clock to 1973 and showcase newly built shopping precincts and community events which brought people together. The images are published courtesy of the David Atkinson Archive whose collection is housed on photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Memories of lost Leeds pubs in Morley, Gildersome, Churwell and Drighlington LOVE LEEDS? LOVENOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook YEP RETRO NEWSLETER: Sign up for our free monthly email digest of Leeds nostalgia

Windsor Court shopping precinct in August 1973 showing the layout and the flower beds. The new precinct was completed in October 1972 so that there would be at least 10 weeks' shopping time to Christmas; Morrison's was opened at the same time.

1. Morley in 1973

Windsor Court shopping precinct in August 1973 showing the layout and the flower beds. The new precinct was completed in October 1972 so that there would be at least 10 weeks' shopping time to Christmas; Morrison's was opened at the same time. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
A small section of Queen Street taken from the Town Hall tower with a telephoto lens in June 1973. This was shortly after Morley Council had obtained grants for cleaning up some of the buildings in the main street, and both the Queen Hotel and the Exchange Buildings appear to have benefitted from these.

2. Morley in 1973

A small section of Queen Street taken from the Town Hall tower with a telephoto lens in June 1973. This was shortly after Morley Council had obtained grants for cleaning up some of the buildings in the main street, and both the Queen Hotel and the Exchange Buildings appear to have benefitted from these. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
A view taken by telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Middleton with Leeds on the horizon. In the foreground is part of the Mercantile Club, the car park behind it and some houses in Marshall Street. Behind these are the buildings of a small factory on Ackroyd Street.

3. Morley in 1973

A view taken by telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Middleton with Leeds on the horizon. In the foreground is part of the Mercantile Club, the car park behind it and some houses in Marshall Street. Behind these are the buildings of a small factory on Ackroyd Street. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Little Lane and Zoar Street from Morley Town Hall Tower in June 1973.

4. Morley in 1973

Little Lane and Zoar Street from Morley Town Hall Tower in June 1973. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
This photo from June 1973 was taken with a telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall concentrating on the grounds of the Zion Independent Chapel and Wesley Street mill. In this area , besides the demolition of buildings, there has been road re-alignment. Morrisons car park is being extended up to the concrete fence built along the Zion graveyard.

5. Morley in 1973

This photo from June 1973 was taken with a telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall concentrating on the grounds of the Zion Independent Chapel and Wesley Street mill. In this area , besides the demolition of buildings, there has been road re-alignment. Morrisons car park is being extended up to the concrete fence built along the Zion graveyard. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
A telephoto view from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Bruntcliffe. On the horizon are Bruntcliffe Mills and Morley Cemetery Church spire. Both have now disappeared; the mill as a result of a serious fire and the church had to be demolished as it was found to be structurally unsafe.

6. Morley in 1973

A telephoto view from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Bruntcliffe. On the horizon are Bruntcliffe Mills and Morley Cemetery Church spire. Both have now disappeared; the mill as a result of a serious fire and the church had to be demolished as it was found to be structurally unsafe. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Leeds
Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice