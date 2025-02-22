21 colour photos capture the spirit of Morley in the early 1970s

5 . Morley in 1973

This photo from June 1973 was taken with a telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall concentrating on the grounds of the Zion Independent Chapel and Wesley Street mill. In this area , besides the demolition of buildings, there has been road re-alignment. Morrisons car park is being extended up to the concrete fence built along the Zion graveyard. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive