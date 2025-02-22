21 colour photos capture the spirit of Morley in the early 1970s

1. Morley in 1973
Windsor Court shopping precinct in August 1973 showing the layout and the flower beds. The new precinct was completed in October 1972 so that there would be at least 10 weeks' shopping time to Christmas; Morrison's was opened at the same time. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
2. Morley in 1973
A small section of Queen Street taken from the Town Hall tower with a telephoto lens in June 1973. This was shortly after Morley Council had obtained grants for cleaning up some of the buildings in the main street, and both the Queen Hotel and the Exchange Buildings appear to have benefitted from these. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
3. Morley in 1973
A view taken by telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Middleton with Leeds on the horizon. In the foreground is part of the Mercantile Club, the car park behind it and some houses in Marshall Street. Behind these are the buildings of a small factory on Ackroyd Street. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
4. Morley in 1973
Little Lane and Zoar Street from Morley Town Hall Tower in June 1973. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
5. Morley in 1973
This photo from June 1973 was taken with a telephoto lens from the tower of Morley Town Hall concentrating on the grounds of the Zion Independent Chapel and Wesley Street mill. In this area , besides the demolition of buildings, there has been road re-alignment. Morrisons car park is being extended up to the concrete fence built along the Zion graveyard. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
6. Morley in 1973
A telephoto view from the tower of Morley Town Hall looking towards Bruntcliffe. On the horizon are Bruntcliffe Mills and Morley Cemetery Church spire. Both have now disappeared; the mill as a result of a serious fire and the church had to be demolished as it was found to be structurally unsafe. | David Atkinson Archive Photo: David Atkinson Archive
