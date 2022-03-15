It follows the decision last week by LBA bosses to withdraw blueprints for a replacement terminal building that would allow more flights.

They said the move was in response to "excessive delays" and the Government's decision to require a public inquiry into the scheme.

Campaigners from Extinction Rebellion and GALBA gather outside Leeds Magistrates' Court for a demonstration. Picture: Tony Johnson

The Yorkshire Evening Post understands the airport will instead focus on a scaled-back version of the expansion which had already been approved in 2019.

The demonstration, which took place outside Leeds Magistrates' Court, also followed the dismissal of a court case relating to a protester who threw red paint over Leeds Civic Hall steps after the plans were originally approved by the council.

Demonstration organiser Sally Morgan, a member of Extinction Rebellion, said: "One of the reasons we are here is to celebrate the plan's withdrawal, which is absolutely brilliant. Not only is it unhealthy, but it would have completely negated the carbon budget Leeds has.

"The other thing we are here for is Lizzie Pell, who was a lone protester against LBA. Today it has been withdrawn and negated.

Lizzie Pell had been charged with criminal damage after throwing red paint on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall but the case against her has been dismissed. Picture: Tony Johnson

"Lizzie was protesting because it was the day that the council had supported the planning application for Leeds Bradford Airport. It was her view that the council has blood on their hands because it would have caused extra flights, which would have been catastrophic for humanity."

Lizzie, who lives in north Leeds, stood accused of criminal damage after red paint was thrown onto the steps of Leeds Civic Hall in February 2021. It happened on the day that councillors approved the second set of expansion plans put forward by the airport.

Her case had been adjourned on a number of occasions but went before magistrates today and was dismissed.

Speaking outside the court, she told the YEP: "I was doing a protest against the council's decision.

The protest celebrated the dismissal of the case against campaigner Lizzie Pell and Leeds Bradford Airport's decision not to proceed with its £150m expansion plans. Picture: Tony Johnson

"I have a young child and they mean the world to me. I want to protect them, and I said this protest was for my children."

The larger plans, which were withdrawn by LBA last week, would have seen a brand new terminal building and runway built on the site near Yeadon, potentially increasing passenger numbers from four million to around seven million a year.

The earlier plans approved by council planning chiefs in 2019 would instead see £25m spent extending the airport's existing terminal. It is expected this would increase passenger numbers to five million a year.

Pauline Bailey, a member of airport campaign group GALBA, was at the demonstration. She said: "I am concerned about climate change, and the powers that be not taking any notice of it. The airport have pulled back, but they are making it clear they want to expand still."

The protestors say they will be watching closely as Leeds Bradford Airport looks at its future development plans. Picture: Tony Johnson

Victoria Smith, a GALBA member from Kirkstall, added: "Our fundamental message is how this will impact on climate change and noise pollution? Other airport campaigners around the country are now looking to Leeds for advice."

A spokesperson for the airport said: "The airport will instead turn its attention to developing the extension to the existing terminal, originally approved by Leeds City Council in 2019, to enable it to meet the rapidly increasing passenger demand as the aviation sector recovers from the pandemic."

The council confirmed last week that the airport still had permission to expand the terminal as per the 2019 plans.