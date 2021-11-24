Leeds Extinction Rebellion protester facing charges of criminal damage appears in court
The trial of an Extinction Rebellion protester who is alleged to have thrown fake blood on the steps of Leeds Civic Hall has been adjourned.
Wednesday, 24th November 2021, 9:59 am
Elizabeth Pell, 32, Leeds, is facing charges of causing criminal damage to property under £5,000.
The charges relate to an incident on Friday, February 12 which was part of an Extinction Rebellion protest against the expansion of Leeds Bradford Airport.
Due to a technical issue, District Judge Bouch adjourned the case until December 14.