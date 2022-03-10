The shock decision follows the announcement back in January that a government-commissioned inquiry would take place into the £150m plans, following claims that the scheme would cause huge increases in carbon emissions.

But airport bosses now appear to have run out of patience and have scrapped the plans, something which is music to the ears of environmental campaigners.

Leeds Northwest MP Alex Sobel (Lab), who had campaigned vociferously against the plans, said: "I am pleased that LBA is not proceeding with the new terminal. The proposal was too closely linked to an increase in flights at a time when we face a climate emergency and have a commitment to carbon reduction.

Alex Sobel has welcomed the cancellation.

"I appreciate that this is a difficult time for all businesses and I will be reaching out to LBA who are a major local employer to see how I can further support on more sustainable projects."

Coun Neil Walshaw, who chairs Leeds City Council's Climate Emergency Committee, said: "I am pleased that we won't have to go through a public inquiry.

"Whatever happens now, it's got to take into account that we need to cut aviation carbon and not increase it.

"Councillors are having to make up the shortfall in government - we need proper policies around aviation targets.

An artist's impression of how the £150m terminal would have looked.

"It's not about stopping people getting on a plane and going on holiday, it's about the frequent fliers - people who fly numerous times a year for leisure or for business. This has to stop."

The original permission for the expansion, which could have seen the number of passengers increase by millions every year, had been given in January 2021, before the plans were put on hold by the Government.

Plans had stated such a rebuild would include a new “state of the art” terminal, as well as new parking and access facilities, and had a target of 2023 for opening. LBA hoped the number of annual flights could increase from four million to seven million in the coming decades.

Plans were also included to modify flight time controls, and to extend the daytime flight period, with a likely increase from five to 17 flights between 6pm and 7am.

These proved controversial, as many objectors, including climate scientists, transport experts and residents’ groups, warned such an expansion would contribute towards catastrophic climate change, as well as unbearable noise pollution for those living nearby.

Chris Foren, chairman of the Group for Action on Leeds Bradford Airport (GALBA), was one of those who campaigned against the plans.

He said: “This is a victory for our climate and our communities - we are delighted that LBA has acknowledged defeat. It means that LBA cannot extend daytime flying hours nor remove night time flying controls. As they said in their own planning application, this means they don't have the capacity to increase passenger numbers above five million a year.”

“Make no mistake, this victory is down to the thousands of people who took action, donated funds and never gave up hope that we CAN make the right decisions today to build a better tomorrow. GALBA would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to everyone who has backed our campaign.

“We will keep a close eye on what the airport’s Australian owners do next. We will act again if they try to break any rules. We remain ready to continue the fight to protect our climate and communities. But for today, we’re celebrating success!”

The announcement was made this morning in a statement by airport chief executive Vincent Hodder, who said the airport was no longer prepared to wait around over an "indefinite timeframe" for a decision to be made.

Mr Hodder said: “It is with regret that we have made the decision to withdraw LBA’s application for the development of a new replacement terminal.

“As the travel and aviation industry continues to recover from the impacts of the pandemic, LBA needs to be able to respond to rapidly increasing demand within the next few years.

“I would like to thank everyone who has supported us in the planning process, from the general public to the business community and councils across Yorkshire. Whilst this is a setback for our airport and region, we remain committed to investing in LBA to be an outstanding, decarbonised, modern airport for the future.”

“My team and I are optimistic about the recovery from the pandemic and about the future of Leeds Bradford Airport.”

The airport already has planning permission to expand, having previously been given the green light for a different design back in 2019. It is not clear whether the airport will choose to build using these blueprints, but Leeds City Council confirmed this scheme is still covered with a certificate of lawful development.

A council spokesperson added: “The council has been officially informed by Leeds Bradford Airport that it is withdrawing its plans for a replacement terminal building.

“We understand why the airport has taken this decision, given the cost and uncertainty created by the public inquiry process and the pressures faced by the aviation industry as a result of the pandemic.

“Throughout the planning process, the council paid full and proper attention to the evidence and arguments put forward by supporters and opponents of the application alike.