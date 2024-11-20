Situated in Rawdon, the mid-terrace home enjoys a prime location with great access to local amenities, transport links and independent shops, cafes and pubs in the village centre.

On the market with The Home Movement, which is seeking offers in the region of £265,000, this excellent family residence comprises an entry porch that leads into a beautiful lounge with a large window and electric fireplace.

To the rear is a generous modern kitchen and dining room with French doors leading onto the rear garden. It comes equipped with a range of base and wall units, Quartz worktops and integrated appliances such as an oven, hob and space for a dining table.

Upstairs, the home boasts three well-proportioned bedrooms. The two larger rooms feature fitted wardrobes, while the third bedroom is ideal for children or as a home office. The house bathroom has a bathtub with a shower over.

Outside, the home features gardens to the front and rear, with the rear offering low maintenance with artificial turf and a lovely decked area. At the end of the garden is a double driveway for ample off-street parking.

🗞️Sign up today for all of the latest news stories and more from Leeds with our daily newsletter.

Click here and register to get it sent to your inbox