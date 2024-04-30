1. Adel in the 1950s
Long shot of stone built cottages on Scotland Mill Lane in September 1959. On the left are numbers 6 to 3 with numbers 2 and 1 seen towards the right, lower with protruding outbuildings. The cottages were originally built to house Scotland Millworkers. The mill itself burnt down in 1906. Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service
2. Adel in the 1950s
St. John's Church and graveyard. pictured in March 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Adel in the 1950s
A view taken at top of Farrar Lane of a wide, arched milestone. Distance is given in miles and furlongs - reading 'Adel Bridge 6f, Alwoodley Gates 3m, Eccup Bridge 2m, Weardley 3m 4f, Harewood Bridge 5m 2f, Harrogate 11m 2f, Tinshill church 1m, Parr Bridge station 2m, Horsforth church 3m, Rawdon church 3m 4f, Yeadon church 5m'. Pictured in July 1950. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Adel in the 1950s
These cottages were built to house workers at Scotland Mill which was built in 1785. It was used by John Marshall who is more often associated with Holbeck. Pictured in September 1959. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Adel in the 1950s
A milestone in a field at the junction of Otley Road and New Adel Lane. Part of the stone is missing on the right but reads in miles and furlongs 'Adel Brick Tar, Smithy Mill, Meanwood church, Chapeltown church 3, Kirkstall bridge 3, Horsforth bridge 2, Bradford church 9.4'. Semi detached houses and trees to right. Pictured in Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Adel in the 1950s
The back of number 53 Kingsley Avenue; a detached house which has been flooded with water from the nearby fields. Adjacent houses are visible, as are workmen on the left. Pictured in February 1953. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
