Several police officers at Micklegate Bar were seen restraining the suspect on the ground behind temporary fencing set up in the city for the King’s visit.

The King and Queen Consort were being welcomed to York by city leaders when a protester threw three eggs at them, all of which missed before the pair were ushered away.

The man was heard to shout “this country was built on the blood of slaves”, as he was being detained.

A protester hurled an egg at The King and Queen Consort today. (PA)

The visit was part of the King’s tour of Yorkshire this week, which took in stop-offs at Bradford and Leeds on Tuesday.

Other people in the crowd started chanting “God save the King” and “shame on you” at the protester.

Charles and Camilla were in York to attend the unveiling of a statue of Queen Elizabeth II, the first to be installed since her death.

On The King’s jaunt to Leeds this week, he visited Leeds Central Library before making his way over to Leeds Building Society, having spent time in Bradford earlier on in the day. His Leeds schedule included a meeting with young achievers to mark the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds and an official opening of the new Leeds Building Society headquarters.

