His Majesty’s full schedule of activities has been released – with many expected to line the streets of the city centre to catch a glimpse of the Royal.

The visit will begin in Bradford this morning at the headquarters of the Morrisons supermarket chain. The King will then move on to a reception for young leaders at Bradford City Hall after he is welcomed to Centenary Square by a performance from The City of Bradford Brass Band and students from the Punjabi Roots Academy playing the dhol, a double-headed drum.

After his activities in Bradford, he will visit Leeds. Here is his schedule of activities.

King Charles III is visiting Leeds today (Photo: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire)

Leeds Central Library

King Charles will visit Leeds Central Library, off the Headrow. He will view a number of The World Reimagined globes that have been on display in the city since the end of September as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

Charles will meet young achievers to mark the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds, including the newly-elected Leeds Children’s Mayor.

As well as having the opportunity to explore the library, The King will also visit Rebellion to Romance, an exhibition at the library by The Jamaica Society Leeds which explores the lives of second-generation West Indians in Leeds coming of age in the 1970s and 80s.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The King will be welcomed to the library by The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council and Tom Riordan, the council’s chief executive along with members of the library and Child Friendly Leeds teams.

Leeds Building Society

The first day of the visit will conclude with the King meeting representatives from the Leeds financial sector at Leeds Building Society, Sovereign Street.

What have Leeds officials said about the visit?

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Councillor Robert W Gettings MBE JP, said: “It’s an absolute honour to be hosting His Majesty The King and to have the opportunity to not only give him the warmest of Leeds welcomes, but to share some of the remarkable initiatives which make Leeds such a special and unique place.

In particular we are incredibly proud that The King will be helping us to mark 10 years of Child Friendly Leeds, an initiative which has made such a profound and lasting difference to the lives of so many young people and families across the city and within our communities.”

Councillor James Lewis, leader of Leeds City Council added: “Welcoming a member of The Royal Family to Leeds is always a huge and historic occasion for the city and we’re especially excited to be welcoming His Majesty The King for his first visit to Leeds since ascending to the throne.