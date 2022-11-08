King Charles in Leeds: Best pictures from his first visit to the city as monarch
King Charles III has officially made his first visit to the city as reigning monarch.
He visited Leeds Central Library before making his way over to Leeds Building Society, having spent time in Bradford earlier on in the day. His Leeds schedule included a meeting with young achievers to mark the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds and an official opening of the new Leeds Building Society headquarters.
The King also viewed a number of The World Reimagined globes that have been displayed as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.
Crowds gathered to greet the King upon his arrival and Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was in attendance to capture the action.