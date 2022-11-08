He visited Leeds Central Library before making his way over to Leeds Building Society, having spent time in Bradford earlier on in the day. His Leeds schedule included a meeting with young achievers to mark the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds and an official opening of the new Leeds Building Society headquarters.

The King also viewed a number of The World Reimagined globes that have been displayed as part of a national project to explore the history and impact of the transatlantic slave trade.

Crowds gathered to greet the King upon his arrival and Yorkshire Evening Post photographer James Hardisty was in attendance to capture the action.

1. Hello Leeds The visit marked his first to Leeds as reigning monarch. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

2. Meeting the mayor The Lord Mayor of Leeds, Bob Gettings, was on hand to greet the King. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

3. Signing at Jamaica House The King signed the visitor book for charity Jamaica House, just as he did back in 1987. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales

4. 10 years of Child Friendly Leeds The King unveiled a plaque commemorating the 10th anniversary of Child Friendly Leeds. Photo: James Hardisty Photo Sales