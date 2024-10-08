Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A venue that has hosted a number of nightclubs in the past could be transformed as a neighbouring Buddhist meditation centre is hoping to expand.

The plans propose the Buddhist meditation centre expanding into areas of Waterloo House formerly used to house several nightclubs.

Kadampa is hoping to convert a vacant part of the building known as Unit 3 into accommodation units for visitors.

In a statement, the applicant said: "The key driver of the proposals is to provide on-site overnight accommodation for visitors to the Kadampa Meditation Centre which is the focal point for the Buddhist Community in the West Yorkshire area.

"The proposals continue the development of the building of the highest design and material quality, whilst maintaining the listed property and its defining characteristics within the local area."

Kadampa Meditation Centre took over the Grade II listed building in 2019 after the sudden forced closure of Kudeta, a VIP lounge in operated 2017 to 2018, as bailiffs entered the premises.

Before Kudeta, Syn nightclub occupied parts of the building, which was built in the 18th century as part of the nearby White Cloth Hall and assembly rooms and known as the Third White Cloth Hall.

Comments on the proposed plans are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Friday, November 1, 2024.