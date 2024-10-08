Waterloo House Leeds: Plans lodged to convert former nightclub on Assembly Street into meditation centre
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Kadampa Meditation Centre in Waterloo House on Assembly Street has lodged plans for a major extension to create more beds for its visitors.
The plans propose the Buddhist meditation centre expanding into areas of Waterloo House formerly used to house several nightclubs.
Kadampa is hoping to convert a vacant part of the building known as Unit 3 into accommodation units for visitors.
Don’t miss a single thing when it comes to news across Leeds, sign up for the Yorkshire Evening Post’s free daily newsletter today.
In a statement, the applicant said: "The key driver of the proposals is to provide on-site overnight accommodation for visitors to the Kadampa Meditation Centre which is the focal point for the Buddhist Community in the West Yorkshire area.
"The proposals continue the development of the building of the highest design and material quality, whilst maintaining the listed property and its defining characteristics within the local area."
Kadampa Meditation Centre took over the Grade II listed building in 2019 after the sudden forced closure of Kudeta, a VIP lounge in operated 2017 to 2018, as bailiffs entered the premises.
Before Kudeta, Syn nightclub occupied parts of the building, which was built in the 18th century as part of the nearby White Cloth Hall and assembly rooms and known as the Third White Cloth Hall.
Comments on the proposed plans are to be submitted to Leeds City Council by Friday, November 1, 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.