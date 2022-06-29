Leeds meditation centre preparing for grand opening with visit from world-renowned Buddhist nun

Kadampa Meditation Centre has taken up residence at Waterloo House, formerly known as the Leeds Assembly Rooms, and opened to the public in early May.

The grand opening of the centre will take place across the weekend of 9/10 July and will be hosting Gen la Kelsang Dekyong, a modern Buddhist nun who has shared her teachings across the globe.

The centre will soon host a grand opening. Credit: Catherine Traynor

She will be delivering a public talk exploring how to meditate for world peace on 10 July, and she will also be present on 9 July to grant the blessing empowerment of Buddha Avaolokiteshvara, the Buddha of compassion.

Catherine Traynor, Kadampa Meditation Centre’s education programme coordinator, said: “She’s the most senior nun in the New Kadampa Tradition of Buddhism.

"She teaches all over the world on a regular basis so we’re quite privileged to have her coming to give a special blessing and a public talk in Leeds.”

The centre caters for those seeking simple relaxation as well as those on a quest to find ‘lasting inner peace and contentment through following the Buddhist way of life’.

It teaches the New Kadampa Tradition, a global Buddhist movement founded in England in 1991.

Waterloo House is a grade II listed building and boasts a colourful history, having once been the venue for a glittering ball for the King’s birthday parade in 1794.

It was also the site of a popular nightclub but has now entered a new era as the home of Kadampa Meditation Centre.

Catherine said: "We’re excited about the new centre opening in Leeds because it’s a great city centre space.

"There are Kadampa centres across the UK but the one in Leeds is one of the biggest that we’ve got.”

The centre has been averaging around 60 visitors per week and is also streaming classes online.

Catherine said: “It's starting to get a little bit of a community feel, even this early on, which is really nice.”