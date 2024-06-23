Jack Lane Hunslet: New live music and events venue granted permission to open until 2am in Leeds
A planning application to convert a Grade II-Listed building on Jack Lane in Hunslet has been approved.
Hunslet Heritage sought permission to turn the building, previously part of Boyne Engineering Works, into an events space with a cafe and hot food takeaway.
A planning report said: “It is expected that the building will cater for live music events, conferencing, weddings, exercise classes, local group meetings as well as catering for events.
“There is recognised demand locally for a new events venue in this location to serve the inner Leeds population, with on-site parking for visitors from further afield.”
Leeds City Council granted permission, saying the scheme would not harm the appearance of the building.
The two-storey red brick building was part of a Victorian engineering works where locomotives were built.
A council report said: “The impact on the listed building would be slight and the use will help secure the long term condition of the building.”
The venue could open as late as 6am Thursday-Saturday and 2am Sunday-Wednesday for live music events.
A noise assessment found that music would not be heard from nearby homes, the planning report said.
No objections from nearby householders were received.
The report added: “It is considered that the proposed change of use to events space, and café and hot-food takeaway would be acceptable in this industrial area.”
