Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

16 nostalgic photo memories take you back to Hunslet in the 1970s

This whistle-stop tour down memory lane charts a decade in the life of Hunslet.
Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 5th Nov 2022, 04:45 GMT
Updated 3rd Nov 2023, 13:36 GMT

The landmarks and locations featured in this photo gallery focusing on the 1970s will be familiar to a generation of people who called the suburb home back in the day. Streets in focus include Hunslet Road and Waterloo Road as well as landmarks such as The Garden Gate pub. They are a mix from the YEP archive and others published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service and photographic archive Leodis, which is run by Leeds Library & Information Service. READ MORE: Photo memories chart rise and fall of Hunslet's Leek Street Flats LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Forster Street, foreground, at the junction with Hunslet Road, seen right, in May 1979. The dilapidated building with boarded windows on the third floor is Thomas Dawes & Son and has a takeaway food shop on the corner.

1. Hunslet in the 1970s

Forster Street, foreground, at the junction with Hunslet Road, seen right, in May 1979. The dilapidated building with boarded windows on the third floor is Thomas Dawes & Son and has a takeaway food shop on the corner. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The East Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road in May 1979. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left.

2. Hunslet in the 1970s

The East Hunslet Liberal Club on Waterloo Road in May 1979. The Garden Gate Hotel is on the left. Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net

Photo Sales
The Garden Gate pub pictured in October 1971.

3. Hunslet in the 1970s

The Garden Gate pub pictured in October 1971. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1970s. PIC: D. McGough

4. Hunslet in the 1970s

Enjoy these photo memories from around Hunslet in the 1970s. PIC: D. McGough Photo: D. McGough

Photo Sales
Leeds South East Urban Motorway in December 1972

5. Hunslet in the 1970s

Leeds South East Urban Motorway in December 1972 Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
The shell of Hunslet Church of England Middle School which was destroyed by fire in May 1978

6. Hunslet in the 1970s

The shell of Hunslet Church of England Middle School which was destroyed by fire in May 1978 Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:HunsletPhoto memories