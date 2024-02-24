1. Hunslet in the early 2000s
Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet from the first three months of the new millennium. Photo: YPN
Students on computers at The Hunslet Boys Club pictured in June 2003.
Sub officer Ian Greenup, pictured after receiving the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award on behalf of Blue Watch from Chief Fire Officer Phil Toase, at Hunslet Fire Station. He is watched by other members of Blue Watch, from left, Matthew Bowden, Sophie Gibson, Steven Kirton, Dave Pygott, Chris Atkinson, Mark Bland and David Atkinson. Photo: YPN
One for the album for railway enthusiast Mike Swift as Leeds Civic Trust unveiled a blue plaque at the site of the old Hunslet Engine Company in September 2003. Photo: YPN
Chairman of Metro Mick Lyons, right, and Coun Brian Walker mark the start of the first stage of the Leeds supertram on Hunslet Road in March 2003.
November 2003 and 100-year-old Minnie Dean is pictured at Hunslet Library where she had been introduced to theIinternet and Leodis, the photographic archive by run by Leeds Library & Information Service.