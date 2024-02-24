Leeds news you can trust since 1890
BREAKING

29 happy photos take you back to Hunslet in the early 2000s

These happy go lucky photos celebrate life around Hunslet during the early 2000s.

Andrew Hutchinson
By Andrew Hutchinson
Published 24th Feb 2024, 04:45 GMT

They showcase the best of what the suburb had to offer in the first three years of the new millennium. The gallery is jam packed with familiar faces and focuses on of life including pubs, shops, fundraising and local sport. Spotted anyone you remember? READ MORE: 44 photos to take you back to south Leeds in 1999 LOVE LEEDS? LOVE NOSTALGIA? Join Leeds Retro on facebook

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet from the first three months of the new millennium.

1. Hunslet in the early 2000s

Enjoy these photo memories of Hunslet from the first three months of the new millennium. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Students on computers at The Hunslet Boys Club pictured in June 2003.

2. Hunslet in the early 2000s

Students on computers at The Hunslet Boys Club pictured in June 2003.

Photo Sales
Sub officer Ian Greenup, pictured after receiving the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award on behalf of Blue Watch from Chief Fire Officer Phil Toase, at Hunslet Fire Station. He is watched by other members of Blue Watch, from left, Matthew Bowden, Sophie Gibson, Steven Kirton, Dave Pygott, Chris Atkinson, Mark Bland and David Atkinson.

3. Hunslet in the early 2000s

Sub officer Ian Greenup, pictured after receiving the Chief Fire Officer's Commendation Award on behalf of Blue Watch from Chief Fire Officer Phil Toase, at Hunslet Fire Station. He is watched by other members of Blue Watch, from left, Matthew Bowden, Sophie Gibson, Steven Kirton, Dave Pygott, Chris Atkinson, Mark Bland and David Atkinson. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
One for the album for railway enthusiast Mike Swift as Leeds Civic Trust unveiled a blue plaque at the site of the old Hunslet Engine Company in September 2003.

4. Hunslet in the early 2000s

One for the album for railway enthusiast Mike Swift as Leeds Civic Trust unveiled a blue plaque at the site of the old Hunslet Engine Company in September 2003. Photo: YPN

Photo Sales
Chairman of Metro Mick Lyons, right, and Coun Brian Walker mark the start of the first stage of the Leeds supertram on Hunslet Road in March 2003.

5. Hunslet in the early 2000s

Chairman of Metro Mick Lyons, right, and Coun Brian Walker mark the start of the first stage of the Leeds supertram on Hunslet Road in March 2003.

Photo Sales
November 2003 and 100-year-old Minnie Dean is pictured at Hunslet Library where she had been introduced to theIinternet and Leodis, the photographic archive by run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

6. Hunslet in the early 2000s

November 2003 and 100-year-old Minnie Dean is pictured at Hunslet Library where she had been introduced to theIinternet and Leodis, the photographic archive by run by Leeds Library & Information Service.

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:HunsletPubsLeeds