Citu's development scheme on the South Bank regeneration area already has a number of impressive townhouses and apartments , but new plans submitted to Leeds City Council reveals Phase 1b of the Climate Innovation District (CID1).

The plans submitted by Zerum on behalf of CID1 outlines the construction of four new three-bedroom townhouses set over four floors on a current green space in the south-eastern section of the development.

The houses on South Accommodation Road are designed to match the other homes in the CID, and include soft landscaping including wild meadow planting, lawns, trees and hard landscaping like block paving.

CID1's wider development sits on around 2.4 hectare of land on the eastern fringe of Leeds city centre within the Aire Valley regeneration area. It currently consists of a series of townhouses and multi-storey apartment blocks previously mentioned in the Sunday Times' Best Places to Live guide.

The four new homes would, if approved, be open market housing, adding to the growing development scheme.

An assessment by associate planner Maria Dychala reads: "Whilst the proposal will result in a loss of a small area of green space, it is considered that the loss with not have an adverse impact on the overall provision of green spaces within the wider development.

"The proposed townhouses have been designed to seamlessly integrate with the surrounding development and therefore, the proposals are not considered to have a negative impact on the overall design intent of the approved scheme, including its design quality."