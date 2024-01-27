13 pictures of this stunning Leeds end town house with large roof terrace with panoramic views
This stunning modern home with a large roof terrace is really something different.
Zenko Properties have listed this four-bedroom, two-bathroom end town house on Solar Avenue, Leeds, part of the Climate Innovation District, now on the market for £439,950.
The meticulously designed home is set over three floors, with the ground floor comprising a large double bedroom and a smaller bedroom along with a modern bathroom. On the first floor are two additional bedrooms and a shower room with a large walk-in shower.
The third floor comprise a large triple aspect living/dining room and kitchen, with large windows offering great views and a luxurious modern kitchen.
Up the stairs is a gorgeous 420 square foot roof terrace with great views of Leeds and the nearby area. Here is lots of space for furniture and a great place to spend summer days with friends and family.