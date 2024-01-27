Leeds news you can trust since 1890
13 pictures of this stunning Leeds end town house with large roof terrace with panoramic views

This stunning modern home with a large roof terrace is really something different.

By Dennis Morton
Published 27th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Zenko Properties have listed this four-bedroom, two-bathroom end town house on Solar Avenue, Leeds, part of the Climate Innovation District, now on the market for £439,950.

The meticulously designed home is set over three floors, with the ground floor comprising a large double bedroom and a smaller bedroom along with a modern bathroom. On the first floor are two additional bedrooms and a shower room with a large walk-in shower.

The third floor comprise a large triple aspect living/dining room and kitchen, with large windows offering great views and a luxurious modern kitchen.

Up the stairs is a gorgeous 420 square foot roof terrace with great views of Leeds and the nearby area. Here is lots of space for furniture and a great place to spend summer days with friends and family.

This brand new home on Solar Avenue in Leeds is on the market for £439,950.

This brand new home on Solar Avenue in Leeds is on the market for £439,950. Photo: Zenko Properties

The home is set over three floors with two bedrooms on the ground floor. This one has access to the outside patio.

The home is set over three floors with two bedrooms on the ground floor. This one has access to the outside patio. Photo: Zenko Properties

On the ground floor is also one of the two bathrooms.

On the ground floor is also one of the two bathrooms. Photo: Zenko Properties

On the first floor are two additional bedrooms, which can be used as office space.

On the first floor are two additional bedrooms, which can be used as office space. Photo: Zenko Properties

The bedrooms are very versatile and can be used as a number of different rooms.

The bedrooms are very versatile and can be used as a number of different rooms. Photo: Zenko Properties

On the first floor is a shower room with a large luxurious walk-in shower.

On the first floor is a shower room with a large luxurious walk-in shower. Photo: Zenko Properties

