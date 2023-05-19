A series of new waterfront homes are hitting the market in an area of Leeds that was highlighted in the Sunday Times Best Places to Live Guide thanks to its environmental credentials.

Established in 2018, the city’s Climate Innovation District is designed to encourage nature to flourish and residents to choose walking over driving. When the latest edition of the Best Places to Live Guide was published in March, it said there was no finer place than Leeds city centre for “culture, commerce and joyful consumerism”. It added: “Thanks to the eco-houses in the inspiring new riverside Climate Innovation District, it’s leading the way for sustainability, too."

Citu, the developer behind the district, has now unveiled two new designs – River View Houses and Roof Top Garden Houses. They offer a choice of waterfront position with private decking or a rooftop garden with panoramic views. Buyers can also choose between a traditional layout or ‘upside down’ living, where bedrooms are on the lower floor and the other living spaces are on the upper floors.

Citu managing director Jonathan Wilson, who lives in the Climate Innovation District himself, said: “These new houses play a crucial role in the creation of the Climate Innovation District and will mark the completion of the frontage along the River Aire and phase one of the wider 22- acre development. They’re the only waterfront houses you can buy in Leeds and there’s loads of research that shows the benefits to mental health and wellbeing of living by water. The River Aire is a source not only of inspiration for our designers and relaxation for our residents, but it’s teeming with wildlife and its banks are well-loved by runners, walkers and even commuters.

“I’m excited to release a new collection of houses, at the same time we’re completing the new Aire Lofts apartments. And we’re looking forward to welcoming many more people, whether they are already climate conscious or new to the world of sustainability, to our new place that’s both in the heart of the city and yet can feel a million miles away.”

The timber-framed houses feature air-tight membranes, triple-glazed windows, mechanical ventilation heat recovery systems, air source heat pumps, high-speed full fibre broadband and smart technology. They are available from £480,000 and will be available from June this year.

