Hillcrest House Harehills: Former driving test centre in Leeds earmarked for new flats
The five-storey 1960s building was occupied by the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA) and used as a test centre up until September.
A design report by CODA Architecture said the project would bring an outdated office block back into use.
It said: “The proposed development would represent a significant investment into the local area.
“The reuse of an existing building for new dwellings is a more sustainable approach to development than demolition and replacement.”
The report said the building, on the corner of Harehills Lane and Lupton Avenue, was close to public transport links and an Asda supermarket.
The development would consist of 20 one-bedroom flats, along with four two-bed flats and 11 studios.
The report said: “Due to the location of the site the centre of Leeds can be easily reached by car or public transport and several schools and parks are within a short walking distance of the property.”
The DVSA said Fearnville Leisure Centre, on Oakwood Lane in Gipton, was currently being used for driving tests.
A spokesperson said: “While driving tests in Leeds have been temporarily relocated to Fearnville Leisure Centre, there has been no loss of testing capacity and all affected candidates have been told about the change.
“DVSA will announce permanent arrangements as soon as possible.”
