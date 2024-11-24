15 halcyon photos take you back to Headingley in the 1930s

1 . Headingley in the 1930s

North Lane in October 1931 On the left is number 52, a former confectioners shop. Notice reads 'Street Widening, premises to be demolished. This business will be taken over by Thrift Stores ltd, next door (arrow pointing left) on or after June 15th'. Next number 50, the shop blind can be seen, signs on pole say 'public telephone' and 'Hannam Fruit and Fish', this was for Suttill Hannam, greengrocer. Towards the right, white building which can be seen is the Lounge Cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net