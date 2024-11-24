15 halcyon photos take you back to Headingley in the 1930s

1. Headingley in the 1930s
North Lane in October 1931 On the left is number 52, a former confectioners shop. Notice reads 'Street Widening, premises to be demolished. This business will be taken over by Thrift Stores ltd, next door (arrow pointing left) on or after June 15th'. Next number 50, the shop blind can be seen, signs on pole say 'public telephone' and 'Hannam Fruit and Fish', this was for Suttill Hannam, greengrocer. Towards the right, white building which can be seen is the Lounge Cinema. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
2. Headingley in the 1930s
North Lane in October 1931. This view is from the junction with South Parade and Kirkstall Lane. Number 62, premises of Alex Grant, draper. Moving right, number 60 Thomas Benson dairyman, then 58 was Murphys hardware shop. Next at 56, Misses Edith and Frances Needham, newsagents. The two shops to the right were number 54 Public Benefit Boot Co. and 54 was also the Thrift grocers store. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
3. Headingley in the 1930s
The corner of North Lane, left, and Ash Road, right. The house on the corner is probably number 40 North Lane, the home of Frederick Whalley, physician and surgeon. Pictured in October 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
4. Headingley in the 1930s
North Lane in October 1931. Stone built house next door to garage which has advertisements for Cleveland oil. (Both unidentified). | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
5. Headingley in the 1930s
'Hannam - Fruit and FIsh' on North Lane pictured in October 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
6. Headingley in the 1930s
Number 8 North Lane, a building put up in 1914, with an ornate facade. Previously used as Headingley Area Housing Office, it is now Headingley Community Centre Annexe. On the left is Wellfield Place. The Methodist Church, which fronts onto Otley Road, can be seen behind on the right. Pictured in October 1931. | Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net Photo: Leeds Libraries, www.leodis.net
