Live

General Election Leeds: Live updates as count gets underway at John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton

James Connolly
By James Connolly
Published 4th Jul 2024, 21:39 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
The polls have now closed and the stage is set, as the election count gets underway in Leeds.

Over the next few hours, the winners of this year's General Election will be announced at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton.

Counting is underway in Leeds.Counting is underway in Leeds.
Counting is underway in Leeds. | Ernesto Rogata

Election officials are gearing up for a long night ahead, with the results of the first constituency not expected until around 3.30am this morning (July 5).

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Don’t miss any of the latest stories and breaking news from Leeds with our free daily newsletter

With 10 seats in Leeds up for grabs - seven of which will be announced here in Middleton - the YEP will be bringing you all of the action from the count.

Follow our live blog below for updates and refresh for the latest news -

Live updates from General Election count in Leeds

23:56 BST

Labour MP Richard Burgon arrives

Labour MP Richard Burgon arrives at the countLabour MP Richard Burgon arrives at the count
Labour MP Richard Burgon arrives at the count | National World

Labour MP Richard Burgon has arrived at the John Charles Centre for Sport as the count continues.

He is standing for re-election in Leeds East and, if a recent YouGov poll is correct, he’s set to win it with a solid majority.

Mr Burgon has held the seat since 2015.

He said he would not give any comment until after the result has been announced.

23:11 BST

Ballot boxes continue to arrive

It’s a slick operation here at the John Charles Centre for Sport, as ballot boxes continue to arrive.

There is excitement in the air ahead of the first constituency declaring - expected in just over two hours.

22:40 BST

Count gets underway

The count has got underway in Leeds, as the exit poll predicts a Labour majority across the country.The count has got underway in Leeds, as the exit poll predicts a Labour majority across the country.
The count has got underway in Leeds, as the exit poll predicts a Labour majority across the country. | National World

The election count has got underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton.

The first result is expected at around 2.30am, according to election officials, in Leeds West and Pudsey. It is the seat contested by current Labour MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

Related topics:Leeds

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.