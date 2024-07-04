General Election Leeds: Live updates as count gets underway at John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton
Over the next few hours, the winners of this year's General Election will be announced at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton.
Election officials are gearing up for a long night ahead, with the results of the first constituency not expected until around 3.30am this morning (July 5).
With 10 seats in Leeds up for grabs - seven of which will be announced here in Middleton - the YEP will be bringing you all of the action from the count.
Labour MP Richard Burgon arrives
Labour MP Richard Burgon has arrived at the John Charles Centre for Sport as the count continues.
He is standing for re-election in Leeds East and, if a recent YouGov poll is correct, he’s set to win it with a solid majority.
Mr Burgon has held the seat since 2015.
He said he would not give any comment until after the result has been announced.
Ballot boxes continue to arrive
It’s a slick operation here at the John Charles Centre for Sport, as ballot boxes continue to arrive.
There is excitement in the air ahead of the first constituency declaring - expected in just over two hours.
Count gets underway
The election count has got underway at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton.
The first result is expected at around 2.30am, according to election officials, in Leeds West and Pudsey. It is the seat contested by current Labour MP and Shadow Chancellor Rachel Reeves.
