The polls have now closed and the stage is set, as the election count gets underway in Leeds.

Over the next few hours, the winners of this year's General Election will be announced at the John Charles Centre for Sport in Middleton.

Counting is underway in Leeds. | Ernesto Rogata

Election officials are gearing up for a long night ahead, with the results of the first constituency not expected until around 3.30am this morning (July 5).

With 10 seats in Leeds up for grabs - seven of which will be announced here in Middleton - the YEP will be bringing you all of the action from the count.

Follow our live blog below for updates and refresh for the latest news -